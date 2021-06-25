Hip hip hooray! Kids Day returns to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Hip hip hooray! Kids Day is back in Green Bay!

On Friday, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and various Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department staff members welcomed back to the city Kids Day, a day where the city hosts a variety of free events for kids under the age of 18 to get out and enjoy.

The event, which had been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, garners a lot of love from community members and local youngsters. Now, with its return, many residents are overjoyed.

“We are excited to once again offer Kids Day to our youngest residents in the City of Green Bay, with several different types of fun experiences planned at a number of locations all across town! Given the difficulties experienced by many during the past year, I am especially looking forward to our community’s kids and families enjoying the fantastic recreational amenities our community has to offer for Kids Day in 2021,” shared Mayor Genrich.

Organizers say events and participants include city vehicle displays, a variety of local restaurants and businesses, free swimming at Joannes and Resch Aquatic Centers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a free movie at Bay Beach Amusement Park, and much more. For the full list of activities available to enjoy, click here.