BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin say the structure of a historic bar and restaurant is a ‘total loss’ after having to partially demolish the building following a fire on Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Lake Church Inn, Tavern & Grill around 5:40 p.m. on May 16.

When deputies arrived at the establishment located on the 600 block of CTH D in the Town of Belgium, black smoke was visible from the outside of the building.

All employees and customers were evacuated when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. However, one employee was evaluated on scene due to exposure to heavy smoke, deputies say.

The release states that the fire began in the kitchen area and quickly spread to other areas of the tavern & grill.

The building, which dates back to the 1800s, is considered a ‘total loss’ and was partially demolished as part of ‘firefighting operations,’ authorities say.

Multiple fire departments help to put out the fire, which was extinguished shortly after midnight.

Responding fire departments and assisting agencies include the:

Adell Fire Department

Belgium Fire Department

Boltonville Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Cedarburg Fire Department

Cedar Grove Fire Department

Fillmore Fire Department

Fredonia Fire Department

Grafton Fire Department

Jackson Fire Department

Jentges Excavating

Lanser’s Towing

Newburg Fire Department

North Shore Fire Department

Oostburg Fire Department

Port Washington Fire Department

Random Lake Fire Department

Saukville Fire Department

Silver Creek Fire Department

Southern Ozaukee Fire Department

Town of Wilson Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Waubeka Fire Department

WE Energies

West Bend Fire Department

It was noted in the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s release that the cause of the fire is undetermined but does not appear to be suspicious.

No additional information was provided.