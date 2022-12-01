THURSDAY, 12/1/2022 – 1:20 p.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the Michigan Street Bridge that was closed earlier on Thursday after being stuck in the open position.

According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, the bridge is now back open.

The Sturgeon Bay Bridge was initially reported closed just after 8:10 a.m. on December 1.

No other information was provided.

Original Story: Historic bridge in Sturgeon Bay stuck in open position, closed until further notice

THURSDAY, 12/1/2022 – 11:47 a.m.

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A historic bridge in Sturgeon Bay is closed for the time being after getting stuck in the open position.

According to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, the Sturgeon Bay Bridge, also known as the Michigan Street Bridge is closed. The notification was sent around 8:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say that the Highway Department along with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is aware of the issue and working to correct the problem.

Please be patient as you travel through the city and thank you for your patience. Drive safe this morning! Sturgeon Bay Police Department

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.