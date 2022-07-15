DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of 903 North Broadway in De Pere are saying goodbye to their home, but not before having a yard sale.

Their home was built in 1922 and is a part of the town’s historic registry. To preserve as much of its legacy as possible, Yolanda Czachor, owner of the home, has filled it with antiques, some of which date back to the late 1800s.

Czachor says, “I’ve always had a thing for historic homes. It’s one of my passions. When we found out the history of this house, we just knew this was perfect for our family.”

She, along with her husband and five children, have lived in the house for 6 years. When they purchased the house, it was more than half a million dollars.

In addition to the antiques, the Czachor family is also selling glassware, children’s toys, jewelry, and other miscellaneous items. All of the items, including the antiques, are $50 or less.

“We have so many happy memories and a lot of loved ones. We leave with heavy hearts and that’s why we are just hoping that the people who receive this house just truly understand the gift that they have in it.”

The house will be on the market at the end of the summer. The yard sale runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15th, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All of the items not purchased will be donated to charity.