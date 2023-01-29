DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere.

Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.

Finding a new place in De Pere is a celebration of 125 years in business.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe it has been that long. I think back, I’m doing a lot of research on the history of our business, and just thinking about how many years that is that we’ve survived this long,” said Lisa Mitchell, Manager at Bosse’s News & Tobacco.

One of the oldest and largest newsstands in the State of Wisconsin spent its last day in Green Bay on November 30.

Bosse’s last location at 220 Cherry Street in Green Bay is being torn down to make way for a five-story apartment complex.

