MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447 rededicated the Town of Meeme’s Liberty Pole on Monday.

The pole is over a century old and was named a historical landmark back in 1974.

“The significance of the pole is that it represents freedom and liberty,” said Julie Muhle, the department commander for the Wisconsin American Legion. “Back during the Civil War and even earlier than that, people would put a hat or something on top of the pole to represent when they wanted to have a meeting.”

Organizers say there are not a lot of these Liberty Poles left across the United States due to a lack of knowledge about the pole and communities not naming the poles as historical landmarks.

“You’ll find more of them in the New England states, more than you’ll find them in this area,” explained Muhle. “This is probably a rarity in this part of the country but it’s so great that the community continues to stand behind it.”

The Liberty Poles are rare. According to Dean Koenig, Post Commander for the St. Nazianz American Legion Post 447, there are only three left in the United States.

“Now that the flag is going to be on it, every day of the week, 24 hours, 365 days a year, you can drive by and see the flag and think about the freedom that we have in this country,” said Koenig.