MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958.

On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m.

Many of the customers who came out one final time are regulars.

Menasha native Jennifer Mueller says, “I grew up coming here. I used to live down the street. It’s a staple of my childhood.”

Savanna Jansen now lives in Appleton, but says Mihm’s was one of her favorite spots when she lived in the area.

“[I like] the old-timey diner feel of it. You don’t really find many places like this and all of the servers are always so nice.”

One of the servers is Sarah Christophersen. Her parents are the owners of Mihm’s and she has been working for the family business ever since she was a teenager.

It was a bittersweet day for her. She says, “We love all the love. We worked really hard to make this business as successful as it is. We have a lot of regular customers and it’s sad to see them one last time.”

Mihm’s owners say they do not know what the future holds for the business but will continue to look for someone to take over the Menasha landmark.