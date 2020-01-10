Historic Nicolet Elementary that transformed into home for businesses celebrates grand opening

Kaukauna, Wis. (WFRV) – The old Nicolet Elementary School that has been transformed into a home for local businesses is now open.

Renovations were done to the 130-year-old school to create space for 20 businesses, including a photography and fitness studio that already moved in.

The ribbon cutting for the grand opening took place Thursday evening and the Mayor of Kaukauna hopes this building brings small businesses together to grow and adapt.

“I think this is great for the City of Kaukauna. Having one builidng and bringing in a pletheroa of businesses to one location that could possibly all feed off of each other and work in conjunction to make their businesses grow.” -Mayor Tony Penterman

There are still seven business suites available in the building.