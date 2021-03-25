‘History as it Happens,’ Brown Co. Library shares kids’ perspective on the pandemic

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new program at the Brown County Library will help preserve what life has been like during the pandemic. The ‘History as it Happens’ program is the library’s way of letting the kids of the community share their experiences.

Kids 18 and under are welcomed to submit their creative works relating to life during the pandemic and quarantine. This includes written works, such as essays/personal narratives, speeches/commentary, short fiction or poetry, as well as 2D artwork (drawings, posters, photography, images of 3D artwork) as long as it was inspired by the pandemic.

“First of all, it’s a great means of self-expression right in this crazy year. They have lots of feelings. This is a way to get those out there. We are not alone in this, right? So we can see others are going through things and I think there is some kind of closeness in that,” says Sharon Berbeten, Youth Services Librarian.

Organizers say all submissions must be in before June 1. Library staff will review submissions, and you will be notified if/when your submission is posted online and shared with the community.