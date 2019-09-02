History buffs camp out at Heritage Hill like British soldiers

History buffs or those just looking to learn a little more about our country experienced a live action blast from the past Sunday.

Residents were able to stop by Heritage Hill State Park to experience what it was like to be in an encampment during the French and Indian War in the 1750’s – 1760’s.

Visitors saw what it was like to be a British soldier for a day, including manualing of arms and musket firing demonstrations.

The number of people interested in the hands-on history lesson surprised the organizers.

“On a weekend we might have a couple, maybe two dozen people come down to this area of this site and we’ve had plenty of visitors come the last two days, it’s been wonderful,” says Rick Seidemann from Heritage Hill.

There were other demonstrations including 18th century sewing techniques and basket making.