History Museum announces free memberships through new program, providing pandemic friendly perks

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – As a way to help locals, the History Museum has created a new program that gives people the perks of a museum membership regardless of their personal financial obligations.

Until the end of April, organizers say anyone can join the museum through their Members Matter Program and receive a free Individual Membership.

According to a release, all you have to do is visit their website and select “MEMBERS MATTER” to sign up.

While we remain closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we're happy to announce the launch of our new virtual programs! Clubs, families, scout groups, friends, or any other group of up to 100 people can book these programs. https://t.co/HYov0tc2xo pic.twitter.com/Oqm32G05M6 — The History Museum (@myHistoryMuseum) March 4, 2021

Benefits include:

free admission to the museum

discounted programs

free research appointments

Organizers explain the museum was first created in 1872 and has preserved history since.

“For nearly 150 years the Museum has persisted through wars, economic downturns, and even pandemics. The generosity of our community has made that possible, and the Members Matter Program is one way we intend to support our community now in its time of need,” says Matt Carpenter, Executive Director.

Don’t let Women’s History Month pass you by. @LawrenceUni students can see “We Stand on their Shoulders” at the Warch Campus Center, but everyone can enjoy it online https://t.co/e9WQuTrWJM@WisHistory pic.twitter.com/snDUebsM88 — The History Museum (@myHistoryMuseum) March 2, 2021

Although the museum is closed to the public at this time, staff say it will reopen soon as local health conditions improve.

In the meantime, the museum is working on a slate of virtual programs and a new lineup of Get Up & Go Tours for 2021.