History Museum at the Castle hosting Haunted Walking Tours for Halloween

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s History Museum at the Castle will be the sight of some haunted happenings tonight for their annual Haunted Walking Tour.

Guided by candlelight, the tour takes you on a journey of hauntings, séances, and downright creepy unexplained events. The tour includes a visit to a spooky office tower and a historic home, view a haunted brewery from a distance, and maybe catch a glimpse of Charlie, Irving, or Frances. It is not for the faint of heart.

If the haunted walking tour isn’t up your alley, there’s also the “Appleton’s Houdini” exhibit on display. It takes an inside look at the world-renowned magician and performer. Houdini lived in Appleton for four years as a child and considered the city to be his hometown. This exhibit takes visitors through his childhood, early career, rise to fame, and legacy with photos, video, and artifacts used by the man himself.

It’s Halloween and we’re @myHistoryMuseum where they’re hosting a haunted walking tour. They’ve also got an exhibit for former Appleton resident Harry Houdini. We’re live until 7 w/ the info! 🎃👻🕸 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/mapWeaaPPg — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 31, 2019

The museum also has “Guitar- The Instrument that Rocked the World” on display. Showcasing the famous instrument, the exhibit features more than 70 unique guitars and artifacts, 40 photographs, 18 hands-on STEM interactive displays and 10 video displays. “Guitar” will be at the museum through January 5.

You can find more information regarding current exhibits and tonight’s haunted walking tour by visiting the History Museum at the Castle’s website or their Facebook page.