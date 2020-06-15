GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

History Museum at the Castle open with new protocol, exhibit on display

Museum reopened Friday, June 12 with new 'Fox Cities ABCs' exhibit

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – You can once again take a step back in time with your kids and have a fun and educational experience.

The History Museum at the Castle has reopened as of Friday and they are ready to get back into gear just in time for the summer months. The history museum will be open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 to 4 throughout the summer.

The museum will require visitors to register at the front desk, wear cloth masks, maintaining social distance and washing or sanitizing their hands frequently. In addition to the new visitor requirements, the History Museum has removed high-touch interactives in its exhibits, implemented enhanced cleaning procedures, and installed signs to promote social distancing and good hygiene.

“Our feature exhibit right now is the ‘Fox Cities ABCs’ and this features the best of the History Museum’s collection,” says Dustin Mack, Chief Curator at the History Museum at the Castle. “It’s artifacts that are rare and unusual and each artifact is paired with a letter from the alphabet. People can go around, they can explore the alphabet and learn about Fox Cities history at the same time.”

You can find more information about the current exhibits going on at the museum online right here.

