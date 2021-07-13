Hit and Fly: Falling fish damages Neenah building inspector’s car

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – In what appears to be a ‘fishy’ incident, a bird dropped a carp on a Neenah building inspector’s car.

According to Neenah’s Community Development Department, the incident happened over the weekend. When the building inspector came into work on Monday they noticed damage to one of the cars.

The damage was not the only thing they noticed, as a carp was lying a few feet away. The department thinks it was most likely an eagle that dropped the fish.

Based on the pictures, the carp did a decent amount of damage to the hood of the vehicle.