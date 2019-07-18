Hit-and-run caught on security camera in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit a pedestrian last night outside the Local 5 studio’s. The event was captured on our security cameras and that video is now in the hands of investigators.

At Green Bay Police headquarters Lt. Chad Ramos watches a video captured by this camera, that appears to show a serious crime as it’s taking place.

“There was a pedestrian crossing Roosevelt Street at Mason, they were hit by a vehicle turning northbound on to Roosevelt and the person was injured,” said Lt. Ramos. “Hit-and-run causing injury is a felony, yes that’s a severe crime.”

This video captured by Local 5’s security system Wednesday night caught the entire incident. Ramos says it appears to show the driver of the vehicle at fault , as they run into a 49-year-old Green Bay man.

“The person taking the turn, making this left hand turn cut it sharp,” he said. It does look like they were hit at a decent speed, that it knocked them off their feet and they were hurting after it.”

After the collision the pedestrian remains on the ground while the driver, described by police as an older white female with blond hair, stops her vehicle and calmly walks up to check on the victim; not once, but twice.

“Initially they had some cause for concern. They knew what they did. They went over to them. What they said and what the dialogue was I don’t know at this time. But they were well aware of what they did obviously. That’s why they stopped,” he said.

But after the victim crawls out of the road and on to the curb, the driver gets into her vehicle and slowly drives away, seconds before a Green Bay squad rolls up. And Ramos says that fact may help police solve this crime.

“That squad car has dash cam video, so we should have some video of that suspect’s vehicle leaving as that officer pulls up and that may very well give us a license plate,” the officer said.

Ramos says if this ever happens to you – take responsibility – don’t run.

“Call emergency personnel, check on the person, figure things out, but stay there,” Ramos said.

Police say the woman’s vehicle appeared to be a smaller S-U-V or minivan. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown. If you have information – you’re asked to contact Green Bay Police.