ARPIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in central Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect following a hit-and-run that left one dog dead on Friday night.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, deputies are looking to speak with the driver of a red, 4-door Pontiac that was driving in the 5800 block of CTH N in Arpin around 9 p.m. on June 30.

During the incident, deputies say the red Pontiac allegedly left the roadway, hit and killed a dog, while also nearly hitting the dog’s owner.

The driver reportedly did not stop and did not contact law enforcement.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Department at (715) 421-8700. Information can also be submitted by using the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1(877)325-7867 or with the P3Tips App.