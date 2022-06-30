EVERGREEN, Wis. (WFRV) – During a hit and run in the Town of Evergreen on Wednesday evening, a man was pronounced dead and a suspect was taken into custody.

According to a release, around 9:45 p.m. on June 29 the Langlade County Dispatch Center received a report of an accident on Wilson School Road.

The release states that a moped being driven by a 34-year-old from White Lake was struck by an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle left the scene of the accident but was later located at a nearby home.

Deputies say that the driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the moped, was taken into custody for homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

The report states that the suspect is a 30-year-old man who is also from White Lake.

The crash remains under investigation.

Local 5 will provide an update to this story when more details become available.