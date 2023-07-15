MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement officers in Marinette County are searching for a suspect vehicle after a deadly hit-and-run on the Interstate Bridge that took the life of a 48-year-old man.

According to the Marinette Police Department, officers received reports that a person on a bike had been hit by a vehicle around 2:20 a.m. on July 15. The incident took place in Marinette, Wisconsin, on the Interstate Bridge on the border of Michigan.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 48-year-old man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful life-saving measures.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including the:

Marinette Police Department

Marinette Fire Department

Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area EMS personnel

Marinette Emergency Rescue Squad

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office

Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office

Menominee Fire Department

Menominee Police Department

Authorities are currently trying to find the suspect vehicle that reportedly fled the scene. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Marinette Police Department at (715) 732-5200.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional details have been provided.