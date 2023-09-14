CHASE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Oconto County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a Green Bay woman on a bicycle in the early morning hours of September 14.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle reportedly hit a 39-year-old bicyclist, leaving her with ‘significant injury,’ just before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday near the intersection of CTH C and South Chase Road in the Town of Chase.

Deputies with the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, along with NEW Rescue, responded to the scene and found a 39-year-old woman from Green Bay who was injured as a result of the crash.

The unidentified vehicle involved in the incident allegedly fled the scene.

Anyone with relevant information, or who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900. The hit-and-run is currently under investigation.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.