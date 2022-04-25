ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Wrightstown is facing six charges stemming from an alleged theft of a crossbow, and leading officers on a foot chase after a hit and run.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 21 around 6:30 a.m. in the area of STH 32/57 Greenleaf Road and CTH X Heritage Road, a police officer says he saw a Pontiac Grand Prix driving around 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Authorities say that the vehicle did not slow down even after officers turned their emergency lights on.

The vehicle was then seen driving straight through the roundabout on South Broadway Street and South Wisconsin Street. It drove right on the bricks and not in a traffic lane. The vehicle continued to drive over 80 mph.

The chase continued in the area of Randall Avenue, and the driver went into wrong-way traffic, and the complaint states they nearly avoided a crash. Officers say they stopped their pursuit in hopes of preventing any possible crashes.

However, a short time later, officers were made aware of a crash on Riverside Drive around STH 172. The suspected driver was reported to have fled on foot toward the Fox River Trail. The crash involved three vehicles, including a dump truck. The drivers of the other two vehicles said the suspect fled on foot after the crash happened.

The suspect was described as a young man who was wearing a white jacket and no shoes, who hopped a fence and was heading towards Heritage Hill. Authorities talked with two women on the side of the road at Durcharme Lane and Braebourne Court.

The women told authorities that they did not see the suspect, but around 15 seconds later got the authorities’ attention as the both of them pointed to Braebourne Court. The suspect was then seen running across the street and slowed down in the middle of the road.

He then ran again after seeing law enforcement. A foot chase then followed, with the suspect seen trying to enter the back door of a residence.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Dustin Hendricks, was arrested and while he was being detained he complained of serious foot pain.

Hendricks wasn’t even the owner of the vehicle, as authorities contacted the owner of the vehicle he said Hendricks did not have permission to drive the vehicle.

In addition to the police chase, Hendricks is also facing charges related to a theft of a crossbow. On April 15, authorities were told that someone who had a crossbow stolen saw it at a pawn shop. The owner of the crossbow told officials that the last time he saw it was in Jan. 2022.

The owner said he suspected that Hendricks, who was a former employee of his, could have taken it. The owner’s son was friends with Hendricks, and that is how Hendricks is believed to have had access to the crossbow.

Hendricks went into the pawn shop on Feb. 8 and pawned a Mission Archery MXB 320 crossbow for $200. The crossbow was taken from the store and the owner confirmed it was his.

All in all, Hendricks is facing the following charges:

Theft, Repeater Up to nine months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years

Bail Jumping, Repeater Up to nine months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years

Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer, Repeater Up to three years and six months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years

Hit and Run – Attended Vehicle, Repeater Up to six months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years

Hit and Run – Attended Vehicle, Repeater Up to six months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years

Resisting an Officer, Repeater Up to nine months in prison Since he is a repeater, the prison sentence can be increased to no more than two years



Court records show that Hendricks is scheduled to appear in court on May 2 for his preliminary hearing. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.