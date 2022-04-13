CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – An alleged hit and run incident in Waupaca County completely knocked off a garage door, and authorities are trying to find who is responsible.

The vehicle reportedly hit the victim’s car that was in the driveway, then hit the garage and knocked the garage door completely off. A part of the garage wall was also taken out by the vehicle.

Authorities say they found parts of the suspect vehicle, which lead them to believe the vehicle is a smaller Ford. The color of the vehicle is believed to be ‘Ginger Ale’. Officials provided examples of the types of vehicle models that could be involved.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office also posted the following message regarding the incident:

If you are the one who caused the crash, we ask that you accept responsibility and be accountable for the damage you caused. Waupaca County Sheriff’s office

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 715-256-4531. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.