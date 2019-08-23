H&M opening Sept. 26…whether they tell the Fox River Mall or not

BERLIN, GERMANY – MARCH 28: The logo of Swedish clothing retailer H&M hangs over one of its stores on March 28, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. H&M, which is the world’s second largest clothing retailer, announced yesterday it is struggling with plunging profits and rising inventories as popular demand for its clothes declines. (Photo by Sean […]

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Social media is at it again. H&M posted a grand opening event invite to Facebook with a date at least a full month earlier than scheduled…but they kinda forget to tell Fox River Mall officials about the change first.

“It’s all positive, it really is great news,” John Burgland, Senior General Manager for the Grand Chute mall, told Local 5 with a bit of a laugh and genuine excitement in his tone.

But this answer was slightly different than the one about an hour earlier.

After initially seeing the H&M event invite early Friday afternoon, Local 5 called Burgland to confirm the opening date change; he was clearly as surprised as we were.

“Construction is on target for a late October/early November completion date,” Burgland said. In other words, an opening before late October would be astonishing.

So case closed, the September 26 grand opening for Northeast Wisconsin’s first H&M was debunked. That was until Burgland called Local 5 back, “Hold off on that story, it looks like that date could have indeed changed, I’ll call you back in a few minutes.”

Sure enough a few minutes later, “September 26 is correct, the date was moved up,” Burgland said laughing. “We honestly couldn’t be more excited, we knew construction was going better than planned, but this is great news, we’re happy about it.”

Burgland says the date change doesn’t affect too much for mall management, “This kind of thing isn’t uncommon, it’s not a big deal. Opening in September really is great timing with kids going back to school.”

So get ready Northeast Wisconsin, H&M is opening in a month!

The event invite posted by H&M says the following:

“Hey Appleton, WI ! 👋❤️ We’re excited to announce the Grand Opening of our Fox River Mall, WI location! Come join us on September 26 at 12PM — Be one of the first 100 shoppers in line for a chance to win up to $500!!*

Local 5 reached out to H&M for comment but calls were not immediately returned.