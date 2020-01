APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – A special press conference was held at the Long Cheng Marketplace in Appleton to announce new legislation that would designate May 14th as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day.

The bill would provide for Governor Tony Evers to make a special proclamation and lower the state Capitol flag to half staff to honor those soldiers who fought for freedom in Southeast Asia.

It is estimated there are as many as 1,000 Hmong veterans living in Wisconsin.