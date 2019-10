HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) — Bridge repairs in Hobart could have an effect on your commute.

The bridge, located on County Road FF from Bernarrs Way to Plateau Heights Road.

Crews will be removing deteriorated areas of the bridge deck and replacing it with new concrete.

The detour will be posted and follow CTH J, CTH RK, CTH EB, and STH 54.

Access will be maintained to homes.

The project is expected to wrap up by November 15.