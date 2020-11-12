Hobart family focuses on recovery after devastating barn fire

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – An area family is still working to recover after a devastating barn fire earlier this month.

The Diederich family watched their Hobart barn burn down on Election Day.

Several emergency crews were called to the scene along South Overland Road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the barn in about three hours, but not before it spread to adjacent structures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Diederich family tells WFRV Local 5 that 80 young dairy calves were lost in the blaze. Four barns were destroyed, including one that was over 100 years old.

For now, the family says they’re trying to recover some of what was lost.

“For me, losing the barn was the big deal,” Daniel Diederich tells WFRV Local 5. “This is a place I grew up, I played in this barn, my aunts and uncles played in this barn when they were kids. My great aunts and uncles played in this barn when they were kids. We have a lot of memories and history here and it was kind of an iconic barn for us.”

According to the GoFundMe created by Sarah Diederich, the fire reached their heifer, calf, and chicken barns.

“We ran in to save as many animals as we could, but the fire and smoke spread too rapidly.”

Since the GoFundMe was created just two days after the incident, over $30,000 has been raised.