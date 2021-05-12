Hobart Fire Dept. battles house engulfed in flames, 9 departments respond

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart Fire Department responded late Wednesday night when a single-family home caught fire in Hobart.

According to a release, the department responded around 6 p.m. to the 1100th block of Hill Drive.

After arrival, fire crews say they found the home fully engulfed in flames and initial crews on scene confirmed the residents had left the structure safely.

The department says, overall, 9 departments to the fire with Tenders and Engine crews. The teams were able to extinguish the flames around 7:45 p.m.

Crew members say they are still on the scene performing overhaul operations and investigating the fire.

The homeowners are said to be safe and are staying with relatives in the area.

At this time there is no estimate of the damage or cause of fire.