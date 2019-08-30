Hobart-Lawrence Police receive thermal imaging device

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) — Earlier this week, Local 5 brought you a story about the WPS Foundation gifting new equipment to the Oshkosh Fire Department. Now the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department has gotten some help too.

Friday morning, the WPS surprised the department and told them they were recipients of the Foundation’s Rewarding Responders Week.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department received a new thermal imaging device.

“I think it’s a piece of equipment that’s important to have in the squad car. Something that we certainly haven’t budgeted for but we certainly will use it and it will nice to have it in the squad car in case we need it,” says Chief Randy Bani of the department.

The WPS Foundation started the program in 2014. Over $50,000 in grants was awarded to 27 agencies in Northeast and North Central Wisconsin this year.