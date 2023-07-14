(WFRV) – A man from Hobart was officially charged with homicide after a victim’s overdose death back in 2022.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 40-year-old Luis Aguirre was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for his alleged involvement in the overdose death of a man back in July 2022. On July 10, 2022, around 11:55 a.m. officers were sent to a residence in Hobart for a report of a 41-year-old man who was pulseless and not breathing.

When authorities arrived, they found a man lying partially on a bed with his mother lying over him and crying. The complaint says that based on the man’s appearance, authorities knew he was ‘beyond help’.

There reportedly was evidence of drug use found in the room. Two cell phones were also found while officers were collecting evidence.

The victim’s mother later spoke with authorities at the police department where she reportedly said that she wanted whoever sold him the stuff to be prosecuted.

It was brought to the authorities’ attention that the victim had sent multiple Facebook messages to people on July 8. Aguirre was allegedly one of the people that the victim messaged asking for drugs.

Authorities later got a warrant for the victim’s Facebook which included conversations between Aguiree and the victim. A Drug Task Force Narcotics Investigator said that the messages likely involved the sale of heroin.

On January 17, 2023, the victim’s final autopsy report came in which listed the cause of death as “Acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, hydrocodone, and gabapentin.”

Authorities believed that Aguirre and another person were the source of the drugs that caused the victim’s death.

On July 10, 2023, authorities contacted Aguirre at his residence. He ended up speaking with officers at the Oneida Police Department. The complaint mentions that Aguirre was sweating ‘heavily’ and he thought it may be from the methadone since he had an appointment in the morning.

When authorities told him that they wanted to talk with him about the victim’s death, he immediately asked if he was under arrest. To which an officer said, “You will be.”

The complaint says that Aguirre said, “I will be well then ok I would just rather speak to a Lawyer. Don’t even read me my rights, just take me to jail.”

Aguirre is charged with:

First Degree Reckless Homicide Felony Up to 40 years in prison



Court records show that Aguirre was in court on July 11 and had his cash bond set for $10,000. He is due back in court on July 21 for his adjourned initial appearance. Arrest records show that Aguiree was arrested on July 10, 2023, which is one year to the day that police found the victim overdosed.

No additional information was provided.