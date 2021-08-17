Hobart Village Board of Trustees hears from community on police contracting debate, tables vote until September

VILLAGE OF HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – The Hobart Village Board heard from community members about the proposal to contract police services with the Brown County’s Sheriff’s Office but ultimately decided to table any action until the next meeting.

Aaron Kramer, the Village Administrator, “There’s not a tremendous cost savings. It’s not like we’re looking at saving a quarter million dollars or half a million dollars so there’s not a huge fiscal advantage at this point.”

Around two dozen community members and Hobart-Lawrence Police Department Officers attended the meeting and of those that spoke, no one was for the proposal.

“They acknowledged the fact that we funded the K-9 program but if it means it’s just going to get farmed out to Brown County that sign and that park doesn’t really mean much to us,” said Rachel Harrison, who’s family donated the money for the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department K-9 Unit.

The police chief spoke at the meeting and told Local Five he believes there is a personal vendetta against the department.

Chief Randy Boni, said, “I think that Trustee Debbie Schumacher has a personal agenda that she’s trying to push and she’s trying to cut man power and she’s trying to defund the police although she won’t use those words that’s exactly what she’s trying to do.”

One of the two village trustees that brought forward the proposal said she believes it is in the publics best interest to consolidate the departments.

Trustee Debbie Schumacher said, “It’s important for us as trustees to always be conscious of how much money we’re spending . We’re at a point now where we’re going to have to start adding things.”