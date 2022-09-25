RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see.

This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.

The design, which is called a Bermed-Earth-Sheltered home is known for its energy efficiency. According to Intelligent Living, “Earth-sheltered homes are often storm-proof, earthquake and fire-resistant, plus extremely energy-efficient, soundproof, less susceptible than typical houses to extreme temperatures, and require less maintenance.”

The house, built in the 1970s, is literally nestled in the hillside on nearly three-and-a-half acres and will cost potential buyers just $315,000.

According to the listing, however, the property is now under contract and no longer accepting showings.