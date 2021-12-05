Holiday classic returns to Oshkosh’s Paine Art Center

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh community welcomed back a beloved holiday classic at the Paine Art Center.

On Saturday, the 15th annual Nutcracker in the Castle gave guests a unique experience they will never forget.

Featuring 89 trees and thousands of ornaments on the interior of the Paine Art Center, organizers say over the course of several months, the staff decorated 15 rooms and hallways just for this showcase.

“And as you go on those tours, you’ll notice that there’s little mice figurines they’re more than 60 Mice figurine, something of the other rooms like the land of snow will have owls in the trees that you want to look for, so lots of little surprises in between,” shared Paine Art Center Marketing Manager, Noelle Dickmann.

Visitors can choose to wander on through the mansion on their own self-guided tour or enjoy candlelight tours at night.