FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Holiday classic returns to Oshkosh’s Paine Art Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh community welcomed back a beloved holiday classic at the Paine Art Center.

On Saturday, the 15th annual Nutcracker in the Castle gave guests a unique experience they will never forget.

Featuring 89 trees and thousands of ornaments on the interior of the Paine Art Center, organizers say over the course of several months, the staff decorated 15 rooms and hallways just for this showcase.

“And as you go on those tours, you’ll notice that there’s little mice figurines they’re more than 60 Mice figurine, something of the other rooms like the land of snow will have owls in the trees that you want to look for, so lots of little surprises in between,” shared Paine Art Center Marketing Manager, Noelle Dickmann.

Visitors can choose to wander on through the mansion on their own self-guided tour or enjoy candlelight tours at night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

EXCEPTIONAL ATHLETE: Emily LaChapell

GAME OF THE WEEK: FREEDOM VS WRIGHTSTOWN

GBN 12/1/21 - LOOK AT PLAYOFF PICTURE

GBN 12/1/21 - CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 12/1/21 - LETS GET SOCIAL

GBN 12/2/21 - WELCOME BACK DEFENSE