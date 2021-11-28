Holiday Crafts and Vendor show returns to the Riverside Ballroom

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Holiday Crafts and Vendor show returned to the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay on Sunday, with the majority of small business owners getting their opportunity to shine.

“It’s great to be back because everyone is out shopping now which is wonderful,” said Nadine Paasch, owner of Snap Into Fashion.

Paasch joined other vendors for the free event, to showcase merchandise on the heels of “Small Business Saturday” which saw shoppers patronize smaller stores and shows.

“I sell all interchangeable jewelry and all you do is pick out a piece and snap it,” said Paasch.

Joe Ferrier is a craftsman who designs wooden items. “I’ve got little spinning tops for the kids, pens with 64 pieces of different woods in them, and other wooden ornaments,” said Ferrier.

He also designs special wooden bowls and pots that can be used for a variety of things.

Less than a month away from Christmas, there were a number of tables set up with Christmas decorations. Jennifer Georgia, calls herself the “Attic Picker” and creates ornaments with items she finds from a number of resources. “I started making décor with my vintage ornaments and it turned into wreaths and other festive items,” said Georgia.

Another booth set up featured a number of Christmas wreaths and centerpieces. They are a part of “Sharon’s Creations”- which is in Kaukauna. Sharon is only available via phone at 920-666-8258 is how you can reach her for her complete inventory.

If you are planning a holiday trip or 2022 trip for the family, you were able to do that as well. Kate Dominguez owns “Key To World Travel” which helps people book their next destination.

“I can cover anything from all-inclusive deals, to cruises, and even to a cabin in the woods,” said Dominguez. She deals primarily with Disney and Universal destinations.