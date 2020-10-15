Holiday favorite returning to Brown County Fairgrounds

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A holiday favorite will return to Brown County this year.

The Santa’s Rock n Lights drive thru light show is returning and organizers say they expect this to be the safety holiday tradition in Green Bay while still being the most popular year yet.

The light show will return to the Brown County Fairgrounds starting on Nov. 11 “with a lot of new upgrades,” according to organizers.

The number of lights have almost doubled with over 700 feet of light tunnels, including a new techno rainbow tunnel.

Organizers say the layout has been re-imagined with themed worlds of lights, including 20′ tall enchanted dinosaurs and 20′ wide rainbow peacocks.

For more information and to get your reservation, visit SantasRockNLights.com.

