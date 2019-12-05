Holiday season taking off at EAA this weekend with ‘Christmas In the Air’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take-off, Christmas is in the Air at the EAA Aviation Museum.

The museum is hosting an open house of the same name this Saturday, ringing in the holiday season.

No matter if you’ve been naughty or nice, the EAA has something the entire family can enjoy this Christmas. Families can roam the museum to enjoy the holiday decorations throughout the exhibits, enjoy local musical, choral, and dance groups performing on various stages including Julie’s Touch of Silver in their holiday revue! Other activities include writing letters to Santa, cookies and milk, and face painting.

Amidst all the fun, you will not want to miss the arrival of Santa Claus as he flies in by helicopter at noon to visit with all of the children! Have your picture taken with Santa, or take your own family photos in staged areas throughout the museum.

All events and museum admission is free between 10am and 3pm. Donations of unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots or non-perishable food goods for the Oshkosh Food Pantry are greatly appreciated.

Be sure to tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local Five’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the museum!