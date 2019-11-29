Holiday shoppers get early start at Bay Park Square Mall with arrival of Black Friday

Mall will be open today from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Now that we’ve all had time to digest from those Thanksgiving meals, Black Friday has arrived- bringing along the holiday shopping season with it.

Bay Park Square Mall will be opening earlier than usual this morning for those shoppers looking to get a kick-start to arguably the busiest shopping season of the year. To help ease the madness that is Black Friday, Bay Park will be handing out Black Friday Survival Totes. But you’d better arrive early because these totes will be gone before you know it!

The complimentary tote bags will include items that will help you get through the hectic day of shopping, a variety of additional coupons, and gift cards from retailers, and five bags will have additional special gifts valued up to $500! Bags are on a first come basis and are one bag per shopper.

The mall will be open until 10 p.m. Friday, with additional hours on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tune-in to Local 5 This Morning between 5-7 a.m. as Local 5’s Calvin Lewis will have a live report from the mall!