Holiday specials airing on Local 5 this season

(WFRV) — Mark your calendars – Local 5 and CBS have announced the line up of 2019 holiday specials, including classics like “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Here’s when you can catch special programming on Local 5:

Tuesday, Nov. 26

The 49th Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade LIVE – 7 p.m.: Local 5 will televise the entire Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade, the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Upper Midwest, live. This year’s theme is “That Holiday Feeling!” and about 80 units featuring floats, decorated vehicles, walking units, and animal entries are expected to be included.

Local 5's Season of Volunteering Special – 8:30 p.m.: Local 5 will celebrate those who help throughout the community.

Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS – 8 a.m.: In its 59th year, the special will be anchored by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent and weekend co-host Keltie Knight. The special will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform.

Friday, Nov. 29

Frosty the Snowman – 7 p.m.: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of this holiday classic! Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrating his unique showmanship.

Frosty Returns – 7:30 p.m.: The magic still in his old silk hat, Frosty continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger.

Saturday, Nov. 30

The 49th Annual Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade – 11 a.m.: If you missed our live coverage of the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Upper Midwest, you can still catch our rebroadcast!

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 7 p.m.: In this animated special, Robbie, voiced by Ben Stiller, must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of Santa's sleigh team.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 7:30 p.m.: Robbie battles Blitzen, voiced by Hugh Grant, in an effort to stop his nemesis's launch of a reindeer theme park.

The Story of Santa Claus – 8 p.m.: This animated one-hour musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker, voiced by Ed Asner, whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.

Monday, Dec. 2

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m.: Be sure to tune in for the one-hour special that recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because of his shiny nose.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 7 p.m.: If you missed the first broadcast of this Christmas classic, don’t worry, you can catch it again followed by other holiday classics.

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m.

Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 7 p.m.: R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire, actress Sally Field, singer Linda Ronstadt, children’s television program Sesame Street, and musical visionary Michael Tilson Thomas will receive honors. CBS has broadcast the two-hour special each year since its debut 42 years ago.

Friday, Dec. 20

I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 7 p.m.: Featuring two back-to-back episodes of the classic series, the colorized The Christmas Episode and newly colorized Paris at Last. “The Christmas Episode” finds the Ricardos and Mertzes decorating Lucy and Ricky’s Christmas tree and reminiscing about how their lives have changed since the arrival of the Ricardos’ son, Little Ricky. In “Paris at Last” the Ricardos and Mertzes arrive in the French capital, where Lucy encounters a sidewalk artist, who sells multiple copies of the same “original” oil painting, and a con man, who offers a better exchange rate for her American dollars than the one offered in the banks. Later, her attempt to have a quiet lunch in an outdoor café finds her not only unwittingly ordering a plate of snails, but paying the check with counterfeit French francs.

Sunday, Dec. 22