Holiday travelers make the trip despite pandemic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — At the Appleton International Airport, guests arrived from across the country Christmas Eve morning.

Local 5 caught up with Wayne and Patti Whiting as they waited for their son and daughter-in-law.

“They’re coming in from Phoenix, Arizona,” Wayne said. “Glad to have them from the warm to the cold.”

According to CBS News, more than 84.5 million Americans are traveling for the holidays this year, despite the pandemic.

“We realize Covid is a concern for everybody but we have some family needs also, people need to get together and reinforce each other,” Wayne said.

Even with family coming in, some are planning parred – down celebrations.

“Usually it was big family get togethers, 20, 30 people quite often when our family got together,” Wayne said, “and this year we’re keeping it small with the local family type thing.”

Even with a smaller party planned, the Whiting’s guests are happy they made the trip.

“It’s always great to come home for the holidays,” Josh Whiting said after he arrived, “and see family and spend time with the ones you love, it’s an awesome time of year. You really don’t want to miss it for anything.”

That includes Covid-19 restrictions at the airport.

“It was pretty good, we got to the airport on time, boarding the plane was easy. We’ve made this trip plenty of times, and it was as usual. Didn’t see any differences,” Josh said.