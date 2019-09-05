Holiday’s Pub & Grill gearing up for Packers/Bears NFL season opener

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally here- football is back.
The 2019 NFL season will be getting underway tonight with the Packers and Bears, kicking off the 100th NFL season in Chicago.
Plenty of bars and restaurants across Northeast Wisconsin will be showing the game, of course, including Holiday’s Pub and Grill in Neenah. The sports bar is well-known for being a ‘house divided’ of sorts, offering both fans of the Packers and Bears a game day experience unlike any other.
To keep fans both entertained and their stomachs full, the restaurant will be dishing out an assortment of bar food favorites such as their cheese curd burger and plate of nachos.
The Packers and Bears are scheduled to kick-off at 7:20 tonight from Soldier Field in Chicago.