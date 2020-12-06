Holly Day tradition dashes through De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday, De Pere held its annual Holly Day tradition which included carolers, Scrooge, pop-ups, and several more holiday staples for the community to enjoy.

Taking a trip down south and all the way from the North Pole, Santa and Mrs. Claus even managed to make a special appearance as they rode through downtown De Pere in a horse-drawn carriage.

Organizers say there are a variety of ways people can still support downtown local businesses during this Christmas season.

Executive Director of Definitely De Pere Tina Quigley shares, “We have dozens of shops that are open and offering some in-store specials, most of them also offer online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup.”