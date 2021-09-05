Holy Family Memorial hosts car show in Manitowoc, focusing on suicide prevention

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans of classic cars gathered along the Lakeshore on Saturday for Holy Family Memorial’s second annual Harbor Town Car and Motorcycle Show in Manitowoc.

This event aimed to raise awarenes of suicide prevention in Manitowoc County with all proceeds going towards supporting suicide prevention with a special focus on veterans.

Visitors at the event were able to enjoy music and food while also catching a glimpse at different makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“We have 117 cars and counting, including cycles, that are out here today. It’s a judged show and just a fun way to do something important for the community,” shared Patti Glaser, Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

If you would also like to support the cause, you can go to the Holy Family Memorial website and click ‘donate’.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Team of the Week: Oshkosh West

Spirit Squad of the Week: Valders

Band of the Week: Appleton East

High School Sports Xtra: NEC battle royale; KLC, Brillion win lakeshore battles

High School Sports Xtra: Oshkosh West stuns Neenah, West De Pere wins walk-off

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week