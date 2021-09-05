Holy Family Memorial hosts car show in Manitowoc, focusing on suicide prevention

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans of classic cars gathered along the Lakeshore on Saturday for Holy Family Memorial’s second annual Harbor Town Car and Motorcycle Show in Manitowoc.

This event aimed to raise awarenes of suicide prevention in Manitowoc County with all proceeds going towards supporting suicide prevention with a special focus on veterans.

Visitors at the event were able to enjoy music and food while also catching a glimpse at different makes and models of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“We have 117 cars and counting, including cycles, that are out here today. It’s a judged show and just a fun way to do something important for the community,” shared Patti Glaser, Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

If you would also like to support the cause, you can go to the Holy Family Memorial website and click ‘donate’.