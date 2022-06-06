APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Just one show wasn’t enough for this northeast Wisconsin native. Charlie Berens has announced he will be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (P.A.C.) for another show in October.

The P.A.C. originally announced Berens’ first show would happen on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. Now, the comedian known for his viral Midwest news series Manitowoc Minute will be holding a show on the same date at 9:30 p.m.

Theater staff explained the addition of the second show is all due to popular demand, so watch out for availability.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on, Friday, June 10, at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be bought at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, online through Ticketmaster, or by phone at (800) 982-2787.

Performance schedule and prices are subject to change.