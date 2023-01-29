KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames and crews say the structure had already begun to collapse.

Authorities did say that no residents were home at the time of the fire and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported, however, the home is considered a total loss estimated at more than $400,000.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was assisted by the Combined Locks Fire and Rescue, Outagamie Community Emergency Response Team, Kaukauna Street Department, Kaukauna Utilities, WE Energies, and the Kaukauna Police Department.

No additional information was provided.