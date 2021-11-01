FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Home Base raises awareness during 'Runaway & Youth Homeless Prevention Month'

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Over a million children are impacted every year by homelessness. Home Base is doing its part to help raise awareness during the month of November.

Many will notice the color green throughout the community, from Omro to Pulaski businesses have added green footsteps and signs to help provide resources to those in need. Home Base launches their, Youth on the Move initiative every year during the month of November.

Youth on the Move began with just 10 businesses, but now over 50 businesses have partnered to raise awareness during this month. Home Base Coordinator, Summer Schwartz says the program has continually grown over the past three years despite the pandemic.

Home Base provides clothing, food, and a variety of resources to those in need. Home Base Director, Katie VanGroll says most of the youth experiencing homelessness in our area are living on couches. She goes on to say during this month they collect gift card donations to give those experiencing hardship.

Organizers say they provide as many resources as possible to the youth, including mediation for families who have children that are attempting to run away. VanGroll says their program works throughout the area to provide assistance to those in need.

For more information on the program, you can visit the Youth on the Move website.

