Home Depots in Northeast Wisconsin areas are blooming with new jobs for spring

(WFRV)- The Home Depot is having a huge hiring boom for the Green Bay and Appleton area.

Over 175 jobs will be available at the home improvement retailer, ranging for both full-time and part-time positions. Those jobs range from customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, and unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

The type of positions available at each store varies, but if interested in applying at your local Home Depot simply go onto The Home Depot website, or you can text “JOBS” to 52270. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.