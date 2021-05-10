FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Home Depots in Northeast Wisconsin areas are blooming with new jobs for spring

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of The Home Depot

(WFRV)- The Home Depot is having a huge hiring boom for the Green Bay and Appleton area.

Over 175 jobs will be available at the home improvement retailer, ranging for both full-time and part-time positions. Those jobs range from customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, and unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.

  • Courtesy of The Home Depot
  • Courtesy of The Home Depot
  • Courtesy of The Home Depot
  • Courtesy of The Home Depot
  • Courtesy of The Home Depot

The type of positions available at each store varies, but if interested in applying at your local Home Depot simply go onto The Home Depot website, or you can text “JOBS” to 52270. The Home Depot is an equal opportunity employer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Northeast Wisconsin natives Dietzen and Heim work to earn shot at NFL

Boys soccer teams punch tickets to state

HS Football: Fond du Lac runs away from Kimberly; De Pere, Omro finish unbeaten

Blizzard win 49-29 over Xtreme

Small Springs, Big Fish: Billy Schrauth garnering blue-chip interest

Bay Port and Notre Dame advance to boys soccer spring sectional semifinals