(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages.

In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.

Personnel and equipment were provided to the scene by sixteen area fire departments and four area EMS agencies. There was additional assistance provided by the Oregon Police Department, Village of Oregon Public Works and Alliant Energy.

Officials say that the initial estimated value of the damage to the structures and surrounding area is between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000. Both of the main structures involved are considered to be a total loss.

Two dogs were able to escape at the time of the incident, and a missing cat was also found and reunited with its owners.

The department says the investigation will take time to complete.

The OAFED and the investigation team would like to thank all of the area property owners for providing camra and doorbell footage related to this incident.

