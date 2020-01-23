Home Expo at KI Convention Center in Green Bay offers renovation ideas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) If you’re looking for ways to improve your home the Brown County Home Builders Home Expo is the place to be. The event is a great spot to get some innovative ideas.

Inside the KI Convention Center – a ballroom packed with exhibits.

“It may be landscaping or a vendor that can show you how to do a floor coating in your garage,” said Mari McAllister-Charles, executive officer of BCHBA.

Showcasing the endless options when it comes to home building and remodeling.

“You’ll be able to find almost anything you are looking for right here at this expo,” said Steve Huben, spokesperson for the expo.

Huben says for 60 years the Brown County Home Builders Association has been sponsoring a home show filled with industry experts. All are available to meet with homeowners – looking to upgrade their homes.

“It’s after the holidays, people start thinking about what they’re looking at doing maybe this next summer,” Huben said.

“This show gives you the opportunity to see what is current in the market, current in the industry and find out ways you can do minimal investments and upgrade your home,” said McAllister-Charles.

One amenity that more homeowners can afford now more than ever before, are upgrades to their technology. From motorized window treatments to media rooms, they are available and on display here.

“The cost of systems have decreased dramatically and technology has increased allowing more and more people to put this stuff in their home,” said Jeremy Pierquet of Lucid Integrated Systems.

From kitchen remodels to new windows and doors, if you’re looking to make a change, this expo abounds with ideas.

“We find that people are just doing nicer things in their home,” Huben said.

All in one convenient location in downtown Green Bay.

“Lighting, plumbing, just a little bit of everything for your home,” said McAllister-Charles.

The Home Expo runs Thursday through Sunday at the KI Convention Center.