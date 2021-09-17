Home in Schleswig catches fire, 1 person suffers possible smoke inhalation

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident suffered possible smoke inhalation after a fire ignited inside of a Schleswig home on Friday morning.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, at around 10:54 a.m., crews responded to the 19700 block Hwy 57 in the Town of Schleswig for a report of the back of a house on fire.

Upon arrival, officials report having found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Fire crews immediately deployed handlines and began suppression efforts.

Authorities say they were able to knock down the fire within ten minutes of crews being on the scene. Crews report they stayed at the scene for two and a half hours conducting overhaul and salvage operations.

The fire department says that one resident was home during the time of the fire but was able to evacuate. The individual was reportedly treated for possible smoke inhalation and then released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.