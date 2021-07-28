Home in southwest Wisconsin explodes, officials say 1 person killed

SULLIVAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed when a home exploded in the town of Sullivan, about 45 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says the victim was inside the home when it exploded Tuesday afternoon and was the only person home when it happened.

WISN-TV reported that the force of the blast appeared to cause part of the foundation wall to collapse and blew in the doors of a garage.

The explosion damaged the siding of nearby homes and shattered windows. The cause is not known.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, any residents who were without a home could go to the Sullivan Community Center. The Red Cross sent a team to the center to help those that were affected by the incident.

The Red Cross was on scene until 8:15 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

