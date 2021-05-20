Home run incentive: Fox Cities vaccine clinic offers Timber Rattlers tickets

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the spirit of summer, team, and sportsmanship, Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (FCCVC) has partnered with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to provide a voucher for a ticket to an upcoming Timber Rattlers game.

According to a release, the voucher will only be available for anyone 18 years and older who is vaccinated within the last three days at the Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The three days are:

Tuesday, May 25

Wednesday, May 26

Thursday, May 27

Appointments and walk-ins on these final three days of the clinic are scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Clinic staff says appointments are not required but can be scheduled by visiting here or calling (920) 399-2550.

FCCVC says those vaccinated will receive a ticket voucher that can be redeemed at the Timber Rattlers Box Office for a ticket to a game during the following dates: June 22 – 27 and July 6 – 11.

“We are proud to partner with the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on this very important initiative,” says Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. “Our Timber Rattlers team is over a 90% vaccination rate and we hope this complimentary Timber Rattlers ticket will be the home run incentive our community needs to continue to get vaccinated.”