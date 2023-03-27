APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular pizza joint in Appleton announced that it will permanently close its doors on March 31.

Home Run Pizza posted on its Facebook page that it will close its doors permanently. This will happen at the end of the night on March 31.

The restaurant cited rising costs as the reason that its business struggled to meet operational goals.

We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all our friends, families and fans that have been with us along this journey. Your patronage throughout the years has been greatly appreciated and we look forward to serving you one last time in our final week of operation. Home Run Pizza on Facebook

It was also mentioned that anyone with outstanding gift cards or Sweet Deals certificates should use them by March 31. However, any outstanding gift cards that are not redeemed in-house by April 1 will reportedly be able to be redeemed at 10th Frame at 618 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.

Home Run Pizza did comment saying that their frozen pizzas will still be available in stores.

No additional information was provided. Home Run Pizza is located at 126 West Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton.